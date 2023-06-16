First Alert Weather: Patchy morning fog; Scattered storms possible Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

It’s definitely a quiet start to the morning compared to the past 48 hours. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’s very muggy outside and the humidity will likely stick around going into the weekend. I want to give everyone a first alert for patchy dense fog this morning. We have a lot of foggy spots in parts of west Alabama this morning where visibility is less than a quarter of a mile. Use caution while driving. Most of the fog should dissipate by 9 a.m.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. We are watching another complex of strong and severe storms pushing into the southern half of Mississippi this morning. We have active severe thunderstorm watches for parts of Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and into far southwest Alabama. The severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 a.m. for far southwest Alabama that includes Mobile and Baldwin counties. These storms should remain to our southwest and stay away from Central Alabama this morning, but we will watch this complex just in case it changes in direction.

The Next 24 - Fri. 6 p.m. (WBRC)

We are looking at a cloudy morning followed by a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and winds from the northwest at 5 to15 mph. We have increased the chance of rain to 50 percent this afternoon as models support the idea of scattered storms forming to our northwest and dipping to the southeast. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for most of Central Alabama. A slight risk - threat level two out of five - has been issued for Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties.

Hot Saturday: We are looking at a hot and humid Saturday across Central Alabama. We’ll likely wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a chance for patchy fog. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated and monitor the weather Saturday. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms. Any storm that forms tomorrow could also become strong or severe.

Father's Day Weekend Forecast (WBRC)

Father’s Day Forecast: Father’s Day is trending slightly drier! I think we’ll start the day mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s. We may end up mostly dry for the first half of the day with a chance for stormy weather Sunday evening. I think our greatest chance for active weather may not materialize until Sunday night and continue into Monday.

Severe Threat Sunday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center already has a slight risk - threat level two out of five- for parts of west Alabama and a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5 - for east Alabama. With a dynamic system moving through, we could see a threat for damaging winds, large hail, and maybe a low-end threat for an isolated tornado.

We will likely remain mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with a 40 percent chance for storms in the evening with highs in the upper 80s. We should have a better idea on the timing and the intensity of this system over the next 48 hours.

Stormy Juneteeth: Monday is unfortunately trending stormy across Central Alabama. We’ll have a disturbance approach giving us rounds of showers and storms. Severe weather can’t be ruled out with the risk of damaging winds and large hail. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with a 70 percent chance for storms. Highs are forecast to remain below average with most of us in the low to mid 80s. Monday morning could be wet and stormy, so make sure you tune in to Good Day Alabama for updates.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: The stormy pattern will likely continue for most of next week. Rain chances remain elevated at 50 to 60 percent Tuesday and Wednesday. Rounds of storms will likely remain across the Southeast. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s. We could pick up an additional 2 to 3 inches across Central Alabama over the next 5 to 7 days. I’m hoping we can trend a little drier by the end of next week.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure that just moved off the African coast. Sea surface temperatures are unusually warm for June standards, and there’s increasing odds that this system could develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40 percent chance to develop. It’s very odd to see tropical systems form in the deep Atlantic Ocean in June. Normally, conditions are unfavorable thanks to dry air and cooler sea surface temperatures. We normally see tropical activity ramp up in this part of the Atlantic in August and September. Models do show development, so we’ll have to watch it. No signs as of now if it will impact the United States.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful Father’s Day Weekend!

