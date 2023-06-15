First Alert Weather: Scattered strong storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Today is thankfully not a First Alert Weather Day, but we continue to track an active and stormy pattern this morning.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a conveyer belt of moisture continuing to spread from west to east in parts of Mississippi and into the southern half of Alabama. We continue to watch strong and even a few severe thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, large hail, and strong wind gusts. The best chance to see storms this morning will likely remain along and south of Interstate 20/59. Areas like Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Shelby counties will likely have to deal with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and the chance for small hail. Areas north of Birmingham this morning will likely remain dry.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 a.m.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5- for Central Alabama today. It means a couple of storms could become strong or severe. The main threat will be large hail and isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph.

I’m forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 50 percent chance for showers and storms at any point during the day. Not everyone will see rain. Odds are lower to see stormy weather if you live in parts of northeast Alabama. The greatest chance for storms will remain along and south of Interstate 20 and into south Alabama.

Today's Hourly Forecast (WBRC)

Highs are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday: We will continue to watch a conveyor belt of moisture push into the Southeast tomorrow. We will likely watch another cluster of storms push into Arkansas and Mississippi tonight. There’s a chance this cluster of storms could clip parts of southwest Alabama Friday morning.

Severe Threat Friday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for parts of Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, and Chilton counties. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Rain coverage as a whole will remain widely scattered tomorrow at 30 to 40 percent. High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s with a partly sunny sky. Winds will continue from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Hot Saturday: If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, you’ll want to stay hydrated and continue to monitor the weather. We will likely start the weekend out mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday morning. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for pop-up showers and storms with highs approaching 90°F. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.

We will have to watch for stormy weather to our west, but models are trending drier with most of the activity staying away from us.

Father’s Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will likely ramp up across the Southeast as we approach Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Northwest flow will continue to bring clusters of storms into parts of the Southeast Sunday and Monday. With plenty of upper-level energy and instability, storms will have another chance to become strong and severe. I would definitely have ways to receive warnings Sunday, Sunday night, and into Monday.

Severe Threat Sunday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Day 4 outlook for Sunday for the threat for damaging winds and large hail. Timing could change between now and Sunday, but it’s looking like a Sunday evening, Sunday night, and Monday morning event.

High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with a 60 percent chance for storms.

Unsettled Weather Continues Next Week: We will continue to monitor rounds of showers and storms next week. We have a 60 percent chance for stormy weather on Juneteenth. Rain chances will likely remain scattered through next Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

There’s a chance that this pattern will break by the end of next week. It will likely result in hotter temperatures and lower rain chances. I have highs in the lower 90s with isolated storm chances for June 23-25, 2023.

Have a safe Thursday.

