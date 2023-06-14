First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of strong and severe storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared Wednesday, June 14, 2023 a First Alert Weather Day for the threat for rounds of storms that could produce severe weather and potential heavy rain/flooding. There’s an increased threat for severe weather for areas south of Interstate 20 today.

Storms will likely arrive in several rounds today. We are seeing round one early this morning that is capable of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and large hail. Additional storms could fire up this afternoon, but the greatest risk for severe weather may not occur until this evening and tonight across Alabama.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare moderate risk (red) -threat level four out of five for parts of south-central Alabama today. It includes parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and southern Chilton counties. Areas under the moderate risk could see damaging winds up to 80 mph, very large hail up to the size of baseballs, and the threat for a couple of tornadoes. The enhanced risk (orange)- threat level three out of 5- is farther north and just south of Birmingham. It includes Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Areas under the enhanced risk could see very large hail up to the size of baseballs, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and an isolated tornado threat.

Areas north of I-20 will see a lower threat for severe storms, but we can’t rule out damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. The greatest risk for severe weather today will likely occur after 7 p.m. CDT . Please have multiple ways to receive warnings throughout today and going into the overnight hours.

Flood Watch (WBRC)

Flood Potential: An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for the following counties:

Two to five inches of rainfall could fall in these areas.

We are starting out Wednesday morning with active weather as predicted. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows storms developing across the Southeast along a boundary. South of the boundary the atmosphere is very unstable.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

I think the greatest threat for severe storms will occur south of I-20 this morning. Plan for a wet morning commute with reduced visibility and slippery roads. There’s an isolated threat for flash flooding where storms move over the same spots. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!

We are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. We will likely remain mostly cloudy today with highs in the lower 80s. It could end up warmer for areas to the south. The warmer it gets, the more unstable the atmosphere will become. It means storms will have more fuel to grow and intensify. Sunshine today is a bad thing. We could see more storms fire up this afternoon, but a complex of storms will likely develop to our west this evening and move into Alabama late tonight.

The Next 24 - Wed. 8 p.m. (WBRC)

The evening and overnight round of storms have the greatest chance to become strong and severe. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along and south of I-20 this evening and tonight. I think damaging winds could become the primary threat tonight for south-central Alabama where gusts could reach up to 80 mph. Baseball-sized hail can’t be ruled out either. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued.

Storms Shifting South Thursday: We could start tomorrow morning with scattered storms. I think the greatest concern for storms tomorrow will end up south of I-20. We will likely see a mostly to partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s with a 50 percent chance for storms. The greatest threat for strong storms tomorrow will likely occur in far south Alabama.

Heating Up Friday and Saturday: Rain chances appear slightly lower going into Friday and Saturday. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms each day. We will have to monitor the threat for organized storms to develop to our northwest and sweep to the Southeast. Models hint that the energy may stay to our south and west, but if it trends farther east, we may have to increase our chances for rain and severe weather. It’ll be something to watch. Friday and Saturday will end up hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s.

Stormy Father’s Day: We could see another round of storms form to our northwest and push into Alabama Sunday into Monday. Father’s Day could be stormy once again with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather can’t be ruled out. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures are forecast to start out near 70°F Sunday morning with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Juneteenth Forecast: The active weather pattern will likely continue as we head into next week. We will hold on to a 50 percent chance for scattered storms next Monday. Storms will once again have the potential to become strong or severe. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s. The pattern may start to calm down by the end of next week.

Please stay safe and weather aware today.

