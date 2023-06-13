First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and isolated severe threat Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday.

The active weather pattern sets up today and will likely continue for the remainder of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for areas along and south of Interstate 20/59. The main threats today include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy rainfall and the threat for flash flooding.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. We have a stalled boundary across the Southeast where storms will likely fire up during the morning and afternoon hours. We will likely see showers and storms develop in Mississippi and spread eastward into Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with slightly cooler temperatures north of Interstate 20.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s. Areas that remain drier could briefly warm into the mid 80s. Rain chance today is up to 60 percent. Today won’t be a washout by any means. We will likely see several dry hours, especially early this evening. Just make sure you monitor the forecasts and have ways to receive critical weather information.

Next Big Thing: The big story for tomorrow is the high chance of seeing numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk- threat level three out of five - for parts of south-central Alabama Wednesday. It includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, southern Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Chilton counties. Areas along and south of Interstate 20/59 are under a slight risk- threat level two out of five.

Severe Threat Wednesday (WBRC)

The main threats tomorrow are damaging winds up to 70 mph, very large hail, and heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding. Areas in the enhanced risk can also see a low threat for an isolated tornado. The setup tomorrow is very unusual for this time of the year thanks to all of the available energy associated with this system.

We’ll start tomorrow morning off in the mid to upper 60s with a 70 percent chance for rain. High temperatures are forecast to only warm into the lower 80s tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. We believe storms will fire up along a stalled boundary tonight that could produce a vivid light show and very heavy rain after midnight. We will have to monitor the threat for flash flooding and severe storms early Wednesday morning between 2 and 10 a.m.

Stormy Wednesday (WBRC)

The greatest threat for heavy rainfall tomorrow morning will likely develop along and south of Interstate 20/59. Storms are forecast to move to the east. Rain may taper off Wednesday afternoon, but we could see another round of intense storms fire up Wednesday evening and night across Central Alabama. Storms will likely fire up and spread to the southeast and impact south Alabama where severe weather will likely ramp up. It will not surprise me if we see baseball sized hail in areas under the enhanced (orange) risk. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow in case they are issued.

Scattered Storms Remain Possible for the End of the Week: The unsettled weather pattern will likely continue Thursday and Friday. Rain chances may lower a bit, but scattered storms will remain possible with this pattern. We are forecasting lows in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday rain chances have increased to 50 percent with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms possible Friday. Storms that form can still produce heavy rainfall and the threat for severe weather. The greatest threat for rain and storms Thursday and Friday will likely remain south of Interstate 20.

Father’s Day Weekend: The forecast for the weekend remains complicated as a stalled boundary remains across the Southeast. I’ve lowered the rain chance a little Saturday to 40 percent. We will likely see another round of thunderstorms fire up to our northwest and slide into Alabama at some point during the weekend. It may not occur until Saturday night and into Sunday. We are looking at a partly to mostly cloudy sky this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain very muggy over the weekend with heat index values likely climbing into the mid 90s. Rain chances around 40 to 50 percent. Storms over the weekend could become strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Rainfall Potential: It is going to be a very wet week ahead. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting three to five inches of rainfall for most of Central Alabama. Higher totals are expected south of Interstate 20. Flash flooding remains a possibility this week as heavy rain sets up in the same areas. I think our highest potential for flooding could occur Wednesday into Thursday morning. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Have a safe Tuesday!

