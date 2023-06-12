First Alert Weather: Mostly dry Monday; First Alert for active and stormy weather this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It was an active Sunday night as a round of showers and storms rolled through Central Alabama. We had reports of trees down in various spots thanks to strong winds.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with the stormy weather in parts of south Alabama and into southwest Georgia. An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most of the rain should be out of here by this afternoon.

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s. We are looking at a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. I think by this afternoon we will end up mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be as hot as it was yesterday. Winds will come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. If you want to clean up the yard or run outdoor errands, today is the day to do it.

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk- threat level 2 out of 5 - for most of Central Alabama Tuesday. The main threats tomorrow will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and large hail. A stalled boundary will set up across the Southeast where storms will develop.

We will likely see storms fire up to our west and spread into Alabama as we head into tomorrow and Wednesday. We could see a few showers or storms tomorrow morning with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 60s. Scattered storms will become likely Tuesday evening.

With plenty of cloud cover and a higher chance for rain at 60 percent, temperatures will likely trend a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. Please monitor the forecasts and stay weather aware as some of these storms could pack a punch. The storm threat could continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain and Storms Continue Wednesday: We are expecting additional rounds of showers and storms Wednesday. We will likely start the day with temperatures in the mid 60s with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. We will hold on to a 70 percent chance for showers and storms. Once again, we can never rule out a strong or severe storm on Wednesday, but the greatest threat may end up to our south.

Lower Rain Chances Thursday and Friday: We may see a small break in the numerous showers and storms by Thursday and Friday. I’ve lowered our rain chance to 40 percent Thursday and 20 percent for Friday. With lower chances of rain, temperatures will likely trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots could climb near 90°F on Friday. It will remain very muggy with a partly cloudy sky each day. Heat index values could climb into the low to mid 90s.

Scattered Storms Possible Saturday: Northwest flow will continue going into the weekend. We will likely have to monitor another cluster of storms that will form to our northwest and sweep southeast into Alabama. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Saturday with a rain chance up to 50 percent. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely start out in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. Storms that develop on Saturday could become strong and severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail.

Rainfall Potential This Week: The good news on the unsettled weather this week is that we will get some beneficial rainfall. The bad news is that we may end up with too much rain. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rainfall for most of Central Alabama over the next five days.

We could see higher rainfall totals southeast of Birmingham around 5 inches. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out this week. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!

Have a safe Monday!

