Trussville Family Tired of Suddenly Losing Water Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is asking for help. They say their water service keeps cutting out and despite repeated promises to fix it, the water is still trickling.

When Noah Morgan turns on his dishwasher, a loud “GRRRRR” sound drowns out almost every other noise in the house.

“That’s what our dishwasher sounds like now,” Morgan warns.

And Morgan is pretty sure he knows why this machine and his washer sound like they’re working too hard. He says the water supply to his home suddenly cuts off or throttles way back without warning, sometimes multiple times a day.

“You’ll be in the middle of washing dishes in the sink or washing bottles, and it’ll go out right in the middle of that,” Morgan explains. “Or you’ll be in the shower and get your hair soaped up and your body soaped up and you’re like---whoo.”

Morgan says they now keep bottled water on hand to make sure they always have enough to bathe their newborn daughter. They’ve been caught more than once in the middle of bath time when he says the water all but runs dry.

“Right now we’ve got full pressure, but when the pressure does cut out? Our water will be like that for almost an hour.”

Noah says he’s told the Odenville Utility Board about the problem, and says they at first told him it was a problem with his plumbing, then discovered problems with equipment on their lines and says they later told him landfills nearby may be using more water than they agreed to---cutting down on Morgan’s supply.

“It’s hard to believe the people who keep telling you they’ve got it resolved when every time they say that it keeps happening,” says Morgan. “It’s to the point where you pretty much give up on it, you give up on them doing what they say they’re gonna do. You actually having a solid water supply---you just kind of give up eventually.”

We reached out to the Odenville Utility Board who told us they’ve been trying to fix the issue and now believe the culprit is the amount and volume of water a Waste Management landfill in Moody is using. The utility tells us they’ve throttled down the water flow to the landfill and asked them to cut back on their use, but the problem continues.

We reached out to the landfill for comment and have not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, the utility says they will work to continue and try to fix the problem. Noah says he hopes the work is successful soon.

