First Alert Weather: Hazy Thursday morning; Isolated showers possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s. The big story today is the arrival of a cold front that is moving through Alabama right now. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky with most locations dry. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this morning for areas north of I-20, but it appears unlikely.

One limiting factor with today’s rain chance is the lingering smoke from the wildfires up in Quebec. If you see a hazy sky, it is thanks to the smoke from Canada. Smoke levels aren’t hazardous for us as it is in the Northeast. The smokey and hazy conditions this morning has given us a reddish hue with our sunrise.

Wildfire Smoke Forecast (WBRC)

With all of this in mind, we have lowered our rain chance to 20 percent today. I think the best chance for a few showers or isolated storms will likely occur south of Interstate 20 this afternoon. I think most of us will end up partly cloudy and breezy.

Winds will increase from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling down into the mid to upper 70s by 8 p.m.

The Next 24 Thur. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

Beautiful Friday: With dry air in place, Friday afternoon is shaping up to be a nice day to spend some time outside. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off in the low to mid 60s. We could see some upper 50s in parts of northeast Alabama. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out in parts of Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties tonight into early Friday morning. I think Friday afternoon and evening will end up dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures tomorrow will be near average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With dew points in the 50s, humidity levels will remain low for June standards making it feel very comfortable.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Mostly Dry Saturday: Saturday will be the best day to enjoy the outdoors this weekend. Morning temperatures may trend a little cooler Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. I think a good bit of Saturday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s.

A few models hint that humidity levels could increase in our far southwestern counties Saturday evening and night. It wouldn’t surprise me if an isolated shower develops late Saturday in parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. I think most of us will end up dry Saturday.

Next Big Thing: The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms will likely occur Sunday evening into Monday.

The first half of Sunday will likely start out warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds and humidity levels will likely increase ahead of our next disturbance. A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday morning, but I think the greater chance for showers and storms will likely occur Sunday evening and into Monday morning. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out on Sunday. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

Stormy Sunday (WBRC)

High temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: We will enter an active weather pattern next week called “Northwest Flow”. It is where storm clusters develop to our northwest and sweep to the southeast. These complexes can form during the morning, afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Long-range models hint these storms forming throughout most of next week. These systems are notorious for producing strong storms capable of damaging winds, so it will be something we’ll have to watch closely.

Next Monday could be stormy during the first half of the day. The rest of next week we will hold on to a 30 percent chance for rain. I would plan for adjustments in our rain chances as we get new data. We will have a better handle of the overall pattern by this weekend and early next week. Just note that we’ll have opportunities for rain going into the middle of June.

Have a safe Thursday!

