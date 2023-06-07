First Alert Weather: Heat and a small chance for isolated storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We are starting the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with just a few clouds around. The good news is that we should see a dry morning commute. We are looking at another hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We will likely remain mostly sunny today with only a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Any storm that develops today could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. I think most of us will end up dry thanks to slightly drier air and some light smoke entering north Alabama from the wildfires. We could see a slightly hazy sky today, but the air quality won’t be too bad. Winds could be breezy at times today from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph.

If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 7 to 8 p.m. It should be a nice evening for Birmingham Legion FC soccer at Protective Stadium.

Weather Radio Programming (WBRC)

Weather Radio Programming Today: If you need to purchase a NOAA Weather Radio or get your current weather radio programmed, we have a cool opportunity for you! Come visit Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt in Eutaw, AL from 2 until 6 p.m. at Mills Pharmacy. Wes and others will be able to meet you and program your radios. we hope to see you there!

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow is the arrival of a rare cold front for June. We have some dry air lingering around, so rain chances don’t look super promising. We could see widely scattered showers and storms Thursday morning for areas along and north of Interstate 20. We’ll start tomorrow morning off in the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Future Radar - Thur 2 p.m. (WBRC)

By the afternoon, most of us will end up dry with a chance for storms for areas south of I-20. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph with highs climbing into the mid 80s. By tomorrow evening, we’ll likely end up dry with humidity levels dropping.

Beautiful Weather Friday and Saturday: The first half of the weekend is shaping up to be pleasant and quiet. With dry air moving in, we could see cooler morning temperatures. Temperatures could drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Friday and Saturday will end up sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Muggy Meter Forecast (WBRC)

With lower humidity, it should feel really comfortable. The weather will be great for all outdoor activities this weekend. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen, grab the hat/sunglasses, and stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period. Saturday is your best day of the weekend to get some yardwork out of the way. Rain becomes very likely Sunday.

Stormy Sunday: Our best chance for showers and storms will likely occur Sunday evening and Sunday night. We will likely see another disturbance develop in the Central United States over the weekend and spread showers and storms into our area early next week. We’ll likely start Sunday morning in the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. By Sunday afternoon, showers and storms will become more likely starting in west Alabama and spreading to the east. I can’t rule out a few strong storms Sunday thanks to the combination of unstable air and some wind shear. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures Sunday afternoon could climb into the lower 90s before the storms develop. Rain and storms will likely continue Sunday night into Monday morning.

Unsettled Pattern Next Week: We will enter a weather pattern next week called “northwest flow”. It is where disturbances move along a ridge of high pressure. Storms will likely develop to our northwest and move to the southeast.

In these kinds of setups, storms can form and sweep through the Southeast at any point during the day. They can also pack a punch with the potential for strong and severe storms. We could see storms in the daytime and during the nighttime. This kind of pattern can be tricky to forecast. We’ll have a better handle on our rain chances and the overall pattern for next week as we approach the weekend. If you are hoping for some rain, this weather pattern is promising for your yard and garden.

