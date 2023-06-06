First Alert Weather: Heat and isolated storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We are starting the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The good news this morning is that we are relatively dry on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. We are monitoring a weak cold front that is stalled just to our north. It is triggering a few storms in parts of North Georgia early this morning. The front will be the focal point for a few storms later today.

I think we’ll stay mostly dry this morning, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm before noon. We will likely end up partly cloudy this afternoon with highs near 90°F. Winds are forecast to come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We will hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. I think the greatest chance to see rain will be along and north of Interstate 20/59 today. Any storm that forms today could become strong with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail.

First Alert Poolside Forecast (WBRC)

Our short-range weather models aren’t showing a lot of activity today, so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. Just remember to go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 8 p.m.

Hot Wednesday: We are looking at mid to upper 60s tomorrow morning with a partly cloudy sky. I think tomorrow will end up hot and a little muggy with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like is in the mid 90s. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm Wednesday. I think many spots will remain dry, but any storm that forms could pack a punch with heavy rainfall and lightning.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a rare cold front for this time of the year. The cold front will likely move into Central Alabama Thursday morning giving us a chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Moisture levels will be limited, so I don’t expect widespread showers and storms.

Future Radar - Thurs. 7 a.m. (WBRC)

Storms that develop Thursday will form to our north and move to the south. We’ll likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance at 40 percent. By Thursday evening, I think we will end up dry with northerly winds ushering in slightly cooler air.

Quiet Weather Friday and Saturday: Behind the cold front, we are looking at very nice weather! Humidity levels will be lower so it will feel nice outside. With lower dew points, we may end up with cooler mornings too! We could see morning temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday and Saturday morning. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I will give you a first alert for the potential to see hazy conditions by the end of the week. Northerly winds could spread some wildfire smoke from Canada into parts of the Southeast. The smoky conditions are already impacting parts of the Midwest, Northeast, and the Mid-Atlantic. Air quality conditions could be lower depending on how much smoke makes its way into the Southeast. We’ll know more details on that potential by tomorrow and Thursday.

Storms Return Sunday: Northwest flow will likely develop as another rare cold front pushes through the eastern United States Sunday. We could start the first half of Sunday dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. I think we’ll heat up into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon with storms developing late in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form Sunday could become strong with damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Rain chance around 50 percent. I would definitely recommend taking care of the yard Saturday or early Sunday morning. Sunday evening could be stormy.

Have a safe Tuesday!

