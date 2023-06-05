First Alert Weather: Widely scattered storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

Temperatures are fairly typical for early June with most of us in the mid-to-upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but it appears isolated this morning. Any fog that forms this morning should dissipate by 9 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly cloudy and mostly dry. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in west Alabama before noon, but I think most of us will remain dry during the morning hours.

Pool Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms. I think the best chance to see rain today will occur in west Alabama. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Winds will likely come from the southeast today at 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower or storm will be possible this evening, but I think most of the activity will diminish tonight with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

A Few Storms Possible Tuesday: We will continue to hold on to this typical summertime pattern with a chance for heat-activated storms tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will likely heat up near 90°F with a partly cloudy sky. The best chance for storms tomorrow will likely occur in west Alabama once again. If you are outside and you hear thunder or see lightning, make sure you go inside!

Isolated Storms Possible Wednesday: We will likely start Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. I think Wednesday could end up mostly dry with only a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. The best coverage for isolated storms will likely occur along and south of Interstate 20. High temperatures on Wednesday could climb into the lower 90s. We will have some humidity around early this week, but it won’t be super uncomfortable. Heat index values could climb into the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Next Big Thing: I think our best chance to see scattered storms this week will likely occur Thursday. Models are hinting at a weak cold front moving through Central Alabama Thursday afternoon. We are looking at a 40% chance for scattered storms with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures may end up a little cooler with most of us in the mid to upper 80s. Any storm that forms Thursday could become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and hail. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out Thursday. By Thursday night, most of the weather will push to our south leaving us dry.

Slightly Drier Friday and Saturday: There’s a chance we could see drier air move into Central Alabama by the end of the week. With dew points in the 50s, it could feel more comfortable and less muggy. . We are looking at cooler morning temperatures with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Both days appear dry with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Storms Return Sunday: Saturday looks like a great day to be outside, but storms could return Sunday. Another disturbance is forecast to develop to our north and push into the Southeast on Sunday. It’ll give us a decent chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are up to 40 percent on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Storms that develop on Sunday could become strong. We’ll have a better idea on the timing and coverage of rain as we inch closer to the weekend.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Monday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.