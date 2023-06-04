LawCall
First Alert Weather: Rain chances, scattered storms through West and Southeast Alabama

out the door forecast
out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Sunday begins on a dry note with mild early morning temperatures around 65-degrees. Moisture will be increasing from the northeast today where there will be a better chance for thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

UV index forecast
UV index forecast(WBRC)

The storms will move south and west during the afternoon and early evening with rain becoming more isolated in West Alabama. Some of these storms may be strong-to-marginally severe late this afternoon and tonight with the main threat coming from damaging winds. Otherwise, afternoon and evening temperatures will be near average for the beginning of June. Most of the rain will be ending by at least midnight tonight.

Travel forecast
Travel forecast(WBRC)

The disturbance triggering the higher rain chances will linger longer across West Alabama tomorrow, and by Tuesday another area of low pressure over The Southeast will mean more mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Then, drier air will move into North Alabama by mid-week pushing rain chances mainly into Southeast Alabama through Friday.

Rain chance breakdown
Rain chance breakdown(WBRC)

