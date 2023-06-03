LawCall
First Alert Weather: Chance of afternoon storms

rain chance
rain chance(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Drier air is spreading into the area which will allow temperatures to climb quickly and limit rain chances to scattered areas of showers through the beginning of the weekend with slightly better rain chances tomorrow afternoon. Highs will top 90-degrees area wide.

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)

Meanwhile, three days into The 2023 Hurricane Season in The Atlantic Basin, Arlene has become our first named storm, but is expected to weaken through the day to a remnant low as it moves toward Cuba.

Tropical storm Arlene
Tropical storm Arlene(WBRC)

As the tropical moisture moves south dew points will drop across the area so humidity values will not be so high through the afternoon. Beyond the beginning of the weekend, the summer-like weather pattern will continue with a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms activated by afternoon heating.

weather headlines
weather headlines(WBRC)
UV index forecast
UV index forecast(WBRC)

The weather pattern will remain the same through the beginning of next week before a front moves south through Central Alabama bringing a break for the 90-plus-degree afternoon temperatures for at least a few days. Overnight lows will continue in the 60-65-degree range through next week.

