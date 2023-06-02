First Alert: A few storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out an isolated shower this morning, but most of us will end up with a dry commute. We continue to monitor Tropical Depression Two that is spinning away in the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that it will drift to the south and not impact Central Alabama over the weekend. We are looking at northeasterly flow today that could help to spark up a few storms this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered storms. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures this afternoon will end up a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, we will likely remain partly cloudy with only a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 80s by 7 p.m. CDT.

Hot and Mostly Dry Saturday: If you plan on attending Alabaster City Fest or the USFL Birmingham Stallions game Saturday, make sure you apply the sunscreen and grab the hat and sunglasses! We will start the weekend off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We could see high temperatures climb into the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but I think the majority of us will remain dry. Humidity levels won’t be too bad, so the heat index won’t be a major factor tomorrow. You’ll likely have to water the lawn/garden.

Temperatures this afternoon will end up a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s. (WBRC)

Isolated Storms Possible Sunday: Sunday will also end up hot. We’ll start the day in the mid to upper 60s and heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening with a rain chance around 20-30%. Humidity levels won’t be too bad over the weekend, so the heat index will only climb into the mid 90s. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on working outdoors. Any storm that forms Sunday could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors. Great advice for this time of the year if you are at the pool or the lake.Beach Forecast: If you are planning to head down to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking very nice! We can’t rule out a stray shower today, but the weekend is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Rip current threat could remain elevated today and tomorrow thanks to the tropical system spinning in the Gulf. The tropical low will not impact the Alabama Gulf Coast. As it moves away, the rip current threat should lower over the weekend. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen and stay safe if you plan on a weekend getaway. Remember to never swim in the water if red flags are out on the beach.

Summertime Pattern Next Week: Next week is looking like a typical summertime pattern for Alabama. Each day will give us a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances around 20%. We will likely see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. There’s a chance we could see slightly cooler air filter into Alabama by the end of next week, but odds appear low at this time. We’ll trend cooler with morning temperatures by next Thursday and Friday possibly dropping into the lower 60s.

Tropical Update: The hurricane season has officially started and will continue through the end of November. Ironically enough, we saw Tropical Depression Two form in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday. Winds are sustained at 35 mph and moving off to the south at 5 mph. It will likely remain weak as it slowly drifts to the south towards Cuba. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Arlene. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. June is typically a quiet month with only one or two storms forming. The latest outlook from Colorado State University is predicting a near-average season with fifteen named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

