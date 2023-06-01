First Alert Weather: A small chance for a stray shower or storm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Happy first day of June and the first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August.

We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The visibility looks great, so fog should not be a problem for your morning commute. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

We continue to monitor an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is that is producing showers in parts of Florida and south Georgia this morning. This system will not directly impact us as it slowly slides off to the east-southeast.

We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the east at 5 to 10 mph. I think many of us will remain dry today, but we are holding on to a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening at 7:05 p.m. against Mississippi, we are looking at a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it appears unlikely.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will come from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Short-range weather models are hinting at a slightly better chance to see a few storms tomorrow.

I’ve increased the rain chance to 30 percent for isolated to widely scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening. If any storm forms, they will likely develop in northeast Alabama and drift to the southwest. Storms tomorrow could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Just remember to monitor the First Alert Weather app. If thunder roars, go indoors!

Hot Weekend: If you have any weekend plans outside, you should prepare for the heat! It looks like it’ll be nice weather to hit the pool Saturday. We’ll start the weekend off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We are looking at a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

If you plan on attending Alabaster Cityfest or the Birmingham Stallions football game Saturday, I recommend grabbing the hat and sunglasses. You will also need to apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain very high. Burn time could occur within 15-30 minutes.

I think we’ll end up mostly dry Saturday, but we will hold on to a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm. Rain chances Sunday is up to 20 percent as a few storms could develop in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will likely climb back near 90°F.

Summer Pattern Continues Next Week: The summertime pattern we typically see in Alabama will likely continue into next week. Long-range models are hinting that we could see temperatures climb above average with 90s across the state. Will it get super hot? It remains too early to know. I would prepare for highs in the low-to-mid 90s next week with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. A stray shower or storm will be possible each day next week, but rain chances will remain around 10 to 20 percent.

Tropical Outlook: Today is the official start to the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

We are watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 20 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. Weather models aren’t too aggressive in showing this system developing, so I doubt it will get a name. Regardless of development, this low will likely produce rainy conditions across Florida over the next couple of days.

Tropical activity in June normally remains low with only one or two storms forming. We typically watch the Gulf of Mexico and the east coast for tropical development early in the season. The hurricane season peaks in September and comes to an end on November 30. NOAA is forecasting a near average season with 12 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 1 to 4 major hurricanes.

Have a great Thursday-

