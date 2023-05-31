First Alert Weather: Widely scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are starting out on the last day of May with near-average temperatures. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure that’s trying to form in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. It will not directly impact us, but easterly flow will likely help to bring us increasing clouds later today with a chance for some widely scattered showers and storms.

We are looking at a 30 percent chance for storms this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops today could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Many areas could remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The Next 24 - Wed. 6 p.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with easterly winds at 5 to10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will continue to hold on to a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m. It should be a decent evening for Barons baseball!

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday and Friday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tomorrow may end up mostly cloudy thanks to the low developing in the Gulf and easterly winds spreading clouds into the state.

Models are trending drier for Thursday, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s with a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Winds will continue from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will end up similar to Thursday, but we may end up with more sunshine. High temperatures could climb into the mid-to-upper 80s with a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the upcoming weekend is the heat! It’s just in time for meteorological summer which occurs in June, July, and August. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will likely cool into the mid to upper 60s.

With enough daytime heating, we still can’t rule out a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm, but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor activities. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen, wear a hat, and stay hydrated if you have to be outside for an extended period of time. Any storm that develops over the weekend could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for early June. It won’t be super dry, but easterly flow should prevent the humidity levels from becoming very muggy and uncomfortable.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure trying to form in the Central Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has a 10 to 20 percent chance for it to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five to seven days. This low will likely produce showers along the Gulf Coast and eventually produce rainy conditions across the Florida Peninsula.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

It could emerge into the Atlantic by this weekend and early next week. Models aren’t showing this low developing into anything significant, but it’ll be worth watching since water temperatures are favorable for slow development. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins tomorrow and ends on November 30th.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

