LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Mostly dry Tuesday, rain chances return mid-week

WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a calm and quiet Tuesday morning, with temperatures for most bottoming out in the 50s.

Today still looks mostly dry with just a 10 percent chance of a stray shower late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should top out near the low 80s with northeast winds at 5 mph under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will eventually return to the forecast by mid-week though as easterly flow kicks back in, bringing more moisture back into Central Alabama. So, humidity levels will go up again by Wednesday and Thursday. We have a 20 to 40 percent chance of widely scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Fortunately, no day looks to be a washout.

With rainfall totals generally staying low over the next several days, you’ll want to take the time to water your lawn and garden as needed. Despite a partly sunny sky, afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with lows mild in the low-to-mid 60s.

Next Big Thing: A warming trend will take hold as we head toward the weekend with a First Alert for upper 80s in the forecast -- fitting as we kick-off June!

Mornings will likely be warm and humid as well with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Rain chances look relatively low Friday through next Monday with just a 10 to 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds. So, nothing too unusual as we start meteorological summer.

Download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to keep up with the latest forecast information.

Have a great day!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
Man shot, killed at Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
Teenager dead after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update
out the door forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain chances on the horizon for mid-week
First Alert Weather 10p 5-29-23
First Alert Weather: Noon update 5-29-23