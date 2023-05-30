First Alert Weather: Mostly dry Tuesday, rain chances return mid-week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a calm and quiet Tuesday morning, with temperatures for most bottoming out in the 50s.

Today still looks mostly dry with just a 10 percent chance of a stray shower late in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should top out near the low 80s with northeast winds at 5 mph under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will eventually return to the forecast by mid-week though as easterly flow kicks back in, bringing more moisture back into Central Alabama. So, humidity levels will go up again by Wednesday and Thursday. We have a 20 to 40 percent chance of widely scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Fortunately, no day looks to be a washout.

With rainfall totals generally staying low over the next several days, you’ll want to take the time to water your lawn and garden as needed. Despite a partly sunny sky, afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with lows mild in the low-to-mid 60s.

Next Big Thing: A warming trend will take hold as we head toward the weekend with a First Alert for upper 80s in the forecast -- fitting as we kick-off June!

Mornings will likely be warm and humid as well with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Rain chances look relatively low Friday through next Monday with just a 10 to 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds. So, nothing too unusual as we start meteorological summer.

Download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to keep up with the latest forecast information.

Have a great day!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.