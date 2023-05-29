LawCall
First Alert Weather: Cool temps, clear skies kick off Memorial Day

WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are beginning our Memorial Day 2023 with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures as most areas bottomed out in the 50s this morning.

AccuTrack Radar is showing another dry start to our day.

As we look across the southeast we see a trough of low pressure into North Carolina. It’s a weak low and most of the showers associated with it are into east Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. We are on the dry side of this low, and wrapping around the low, we are receiving dry, north winds.

Our Memorial Day forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, and north winds around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday morning is expected to begin with temps again in the 50s to low 60s, under mostly clear skies.

Look for temperatures tomorrow to be a little warmer, climbing close to 83 degrees with skies becoming partly cloudy, with an east/northeast wind at around 5-10.

Our rain chances remain pretty low tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs into the low-to-mid 80s each day.

Thursday looks to be our best chance of rain at 40 percent with morning temps in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Our temps look to be warming into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week and weekend.

Look for morning temps Saturday and Sunday near 66 degrees with highs near 87 on Saturday and close to 86 on Sunday with only a 10 percent chance of showers.

Have a nice day!

