First Alert Weather: Possibly a morning shower, otherwise sunny through Memorial Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning the area is still between two areas of low pressure, one east, the other west leaving the region with a mostly dry air mass. An area of high pressure to the north will bring a more dry air south as winds become more northwesterly during the afternoon. This may provide just enough moisture for a few afternoon showers or possibly even a thunderstorm in areas to the south and west, but overall the moisture will remain limited with afternoon highs around 80-degrees.

As the area of low pressure tracks east toward the Atlantic Coast, a reinforcing shot of cooler air will limit high temperatures for Memorial Day with only a few clouds expected early tomorrow morning and mostly sunny conditions through the afternoon.

A warming trend begins Tuesday with continued dry conditions as an area of high pressure builds into the region behind the departing low with generally rain-free conditions continuing into Wednesday, although a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Beyond mid-week, another area of low pressure will develop along the Northern Gulf Coast which will serve to increase rain chances across the area Thursday and Friday as the system moves east with the main impacts from the rain in counties to the south.

First Alert Weather: 5am update: 05-28-23

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.