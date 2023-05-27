First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny conditions through Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a few afternoon thunderstorms along a decaying front across the Tennessee Valley late Friday, mostly clear conditions are expected for the beginning of the weekend with easterly winds continuing to foster dew points around 50-degrees.

WBRC UV index forecast (WBRC)

The mostly sunny, pleasant conditions are expected to continue through the Memorial Day Weekend with lower humidity due to the east/northeasterly winds. An area of low pressure lingers off the Carolina Coast and although no tropical development is expected, the low will merge with another upper-level low moving from the Mid-Mississippi Valley region then rotate south by tomorrow. This may produce a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday ahead along and in advance of a cold front.

WBRC Memorial Day First Alert runner's forecast (WBRC)

The low is expected to move east of the area leaving dry conditions as an area of high pressure builds into the region resulting in rain-free, but warmer conditions Monday and Tuesday. Winds will become more southeasterly by mid-week bringing more moisture and returning chances for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The more southerly wind flow will also help produce warmer temperatures with highs near 90-degrees by the second half of next week.

First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. update: 5-27-23

WBRC First Alert Weather rain chance breakdown (WBRC)

