First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Friday kicks of the Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome into our Friday morning. We made it! 😂

We begin the prelude to Memorial Day weekend with dry air and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures should top out in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies -- we still expect some hazy conditions though. A mild cold front pushed through the state yesterday evening, resulting in lower dewpoints and I’ve dropped the rain chances to only 10 percent for this afternoon as a result.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is watching an area of low pressure develop off the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Our weather models show this low developing and spreading moisture into the Carolinas and into parts of Georgia Saturday and Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has a 10 percent chance for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next several days. Odds will likely remain very low for it to become tropical. The track and strength of this low will determine how it will impact Central Alabama over the weekend.

Most of our models keep the moisture to our east, but we will continue to hold on to a 10 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers and storms over the holiday weekend. With northeasterly winds, temperatures will hang out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will likely cool into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday may become our best chance to see a few showers, which will likely occur in east Alabama. Sunday may end up a little cooler thanks to increasing cloud cover with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances could still increase or decrease depending on how this low develops. If rain chances increase, it will mean more cloud cover and significantly cooler temperatures. Right now, we are leaning toward the drier solution with this setup, since we’ll be on the typically drier, western side of the circulation.

Stay with us for updates as we approach the weekend. The forecast could still change as the low meanders across the Southeast. For now, I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans.

Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking mostly dry with comfortable temperatures. We are forecasting temperatures to start out in the mid 50s Monday morning. We will likely end up partly cloudy Monday with highs near 78°F. It looks like the low will be moving to the northeast by Monday, giving us a drier forecast. It should be nice weather for grilling or heading out to the lakes.

Turning Hot: Long-range weather models are showing a summer-like weather pattern developing as we finish out May and move into June. The middle and end of next week will trend warmer with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Humidity levels may increase a little, making it feel slightly muggy. It’s definitely a pattern that is not uncommon for this time of the year. Enjoy the cooler temperatures and lower humidity today while we have it!

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.