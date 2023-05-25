First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

I have some good news for you: we are starting out the morning dry! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. The disturbance that produced rain across Alabama over the past 48 hours has finally weakened and moved out. Temperatures this morning are close to average with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning, but visibility overall is looking nice across Central Alabama. Any fog that forms will likely dissipate by 9 a.m.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures warming up into the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will continue from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

It should be a beautiful day for SEC Baseball down in Hoover, AL! Auburn and Alabama are going against each other early this afternoon hoping to make it into the fourth round tomorrow. If you are attending the game, make sure you grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen.

We’ll remain dry this evening with temperatures cooling down into the mid 70s by 7 p.m.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The first half of tomorrow will likely remain dry with high temperatures warming into the lower 80s.

Future Radar - Fri. 2 p.m. (WBRC)

We are holding on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. I think areas along and north of Interstate 20/59 will have the greatest chance to see a few storms Friday. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. If you don’t see any rain tomorrow, you’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky with northeast winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is watching an area of low pressure develop off the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Our weather models show this low developing and spreading moisture into the Carolinas and into parts of Georgia Saturday and Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center has a 10 percent chance for this system to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. Odds will likely remain very low for it to become tropical. The track and strength of this low will determine how it will impact Central Alabama over the weekend. Most of our models keep the moisture to our east, but we will continue to hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers and storms over the holiday weekend.

With northeasterly winds, temperatures may trend a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will likely cool into the mid to upper 50s. The best chance for a few storms Saturday will likely occur in west Alabama. By Sunday, the best chance for a few showers will likely occur in east Alabama. Sunday may end up a little cooler thanks to increasing cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances could still increase or decrease depending on how this low develops. If rain chances increase, it will mean more cloud cover and significantly cooler temperatures. Stay with us for updates as we approach the weekend. The forecast could still change as the low meanders across the Southeast. For now, I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (WBRC)

Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking mostly dry with comfortable temperatures. We are forecasting temperatures to start out in the mid 50s Monday morning. We will likely end up partly cloudy Monday with highs near 80°F. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us will end up dry. It should be nice weather for grilling or heading out to the lakes.

Turning Hot: Long-range weather models are showing a summer-like weather pattern developing as we finish out May and move into June. The middle and end of next week will trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. We will continue to hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated storms each day. Humidity levels may increase a little making it feel slightly muggy. It’s definitely a pattern that is not uncommon for this time of the year. Enjoy the cool temperatures this week while we have it!

Have a great Thursday!

