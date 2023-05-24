First Alert Weather: Tracking showers along and south of I-20/59 Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

The big story this morning is that we are tracking showers in our southern counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with scattered showers along and south of I-20. The weak disturbance that produced a lot of rain in some spots yesterday continues to spin along the Gulf Coast and is impacting parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega, Clay, and Coosa counties. Areas to the north will likely remain dry this morning with only mist or drizzle possible.

The Next 24 - Wed. 9 a.m. (WBRC)

We are looking at a wide range in temperatures this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. It’s warmer to the south with temperatures in the 60s. We will hold on to a 40 percent chance for showers along and south of I-20 this morning.

By this afternoon, most of us will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament (WBRC)

If you are planning on attending the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, I think we’ll see mostly dry conditions for today. Only a 20 to 30 percent chance for a stray shower before 11 a.m. If you plan on being out this evening and possibly attending the Legion FC soccer game at Protective Stadium, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 70s around 7 p.m.

Mostly Sunny Thursday: Our best weather day this week will likely occur tomorrow. We will likely start the morning off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s. I think we’ll end up mostly sunny tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will likely come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. It should be a great day for the SEC Baseball tournament in Hoover, AL. Just make sure you grab the hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen. The UV Index will be very high tomorrow with a burn time of around 15 to 30 minutes.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday: We’ll likely start Friday morning off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. I think the best chance to see a few storms will likely occur north of I-20/59. Any storm that forms Friday could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Just monitor the first alert weather app if you plan on being out Friday evening for events such as graduation, dinner, or baseball. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story over the Memorial Day weekend is tracking a disturbance off the Carolina coast. An area of low pressure will likely try to form off the South Carolina/Georgia coastline Friday. Models show this low moving inland into South Carolina and North Carolina producing widespread showers and breezy conditions Saturday into Sunday. Could this low become tropical? It’s possible, but the chances appear low at this time. The big question is determining how far west this low will travel.

The GFS model shows this system pushing farther west which would bring a lot of rain into north Georgia and also produce rainy conditions into parts of east Alabama Saturday into Sunday. The European model shows us staying mostly dry with the bulk of the moisture staying to our east. The track of this low will be huge regarding where and when we could see rain over the weekend.

I’m not convinced we’ll see a lot of rain over the weekend with most of the moisture staying to our east. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. If the low trends farther west, we will likely increase our rain chances especially for parts of east Alabama. Clouds will likely increase over the weekend with most of us ending up partly to mostly cloudy. With northeasterly flow, temperatures could trend below average with highs in the upper 70s. Average high temperatures for late May are normally in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day Forecast: I think next Monday is shaping up to be mostly dry and nice. We will likely remain partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Humidity levels are forecast to remain comfortable for this time of the year. We are looking at only a 10 percent chance for a stray shower Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week will likely trend warmer with highs well into the 80s. A typical summer-like pattern will likely evolve by the middle and end of next week with toasty temperatures and a chance for an isolated storm each day. We may end up with highs approaching 90°F by next Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

