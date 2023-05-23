First Alert Weather: Rainy conditions Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

I highly recommend grabbing the rain jacket and umbrella this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing coverage of showers across parts of north and east Alabama. Showers are generally drifting to the west-northwest producing steady rainfall, reduced visibility, and wet roadways. Please allow extra time to get to your destination this morning.

The Next 24 - Tues. 1 p.m. (WBRC)

Rain will be very likely during the morning hours, and we should trend a little drier as we head into the evening hours today. Rain chance today has increased to 70 percent. We can’t rule out isolated thunderstorms today, but strong storms and severe weather are not likely. The main issue we could see is the threat for flash flooding in spots. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!

Temperatures are starting out in the 60s this morning. With widespread cloud cover and a decent coverage of showers, temperatures will remain well below average today. High temperatures are forecast to only warm into the low to mid 70s. Winds will likely end up breezy at times from the east at 10 to 15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 20 percent chance for isolated showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at 7 to 8 p.m.

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament (WBRC)

Isolated Showers Possible Wednesday Morning: We have added a small chance for isolated showers in our southern counties Wednesday morning. Areas that could see isolated showers early Wednesday include Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties. By tomorrow afternoon, most of us will end up dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures tomorrow morning are expected to start out in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely warm up into the lower 80s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will likely lower tomorrow, so it won’t feel too bad to be outside. We may have some delays and issues with the SEC Baseball Tournament this morning, but I think Wednesday will be a great day for baseball games in Hoover.

Mostly Sunny Thursday: I think our best weather day this week will occur Thursday. We are forecasting dry conditions with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. If you plan on attending the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Wednesday and Thursday, make sure you apply the sunscreen, grab a hat, and don’t forget the sunglasses. The UV Index will remain very high indicating a burn time of around 15 to 30 minutes.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Friday: A weak disturbance could develop for the first half of this weekend across the Southeast. Our weather models are having a difficult time depicting if we’ll see rain or if we remain dry Friday. We’ll hold on to a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday with highs in the lower 80s. If we see rain develop, it will likely occur in west Alabama and along and north of I-20/59. I think most spots will end up with a partly cloudy sky. We will fine tune this forecast and let you know if rain chances go down or increase.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: I would not cancel any outdoor activities for the holiday weekend. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s Saturday through Monday.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (WBRC)

We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm each day. The best time to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity values will likely remain comfortable. It shouldn’t be a bad weekend. Temperatures could end up climbing above average for the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information. Tune in to Good Day Alabama this morning for the latest weather and traffic updates.

Have a safe Tuesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.