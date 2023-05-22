First Alert Weather: Showers and storms returning Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

We are starting off the day mostly cloudy. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing us mostly dry, but we can’t rule out isolated showers this morning generally south of Interstate 20. We have a wide range of temperatures to start out the day. Most locations are in the mid-to-upper 60s. Northwest Alabama remains slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Next 24 - Mon. 2 p.m. (WBRC)

We are looking at easterly flow returning today giving us a mostly cloudy sky and increasing rain chances. We are forecasting a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. I think our best chance to see rain will likely occur late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main threat today will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. We can’t rule out a low-end threat for isolated flash flooding, so remember to never drive through flooded areas.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Temperatures today are forecast to warm near 80°F with easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Temperatures could warm into the low-to-mid 80s in west Alabama. If you have any evening plans, I recommend grabbing an umbrella or rain jacket. We will hold on to a 50 percent chance for showers with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s by 8 to 9 p.m.

Scattered Showers Expected Tuesday Morning: We could start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It is very possible that we could see rain set up along I20 in east Alabama early Tuesday morning. I think our wettest period tomorrow will occur in the morning hours, with rain chances becoming isolated Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely start out in the low-to-mid 60s tomorrow morning. With easterly winds at 10 to 15 mph, temperatures will likely trend below average tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. We could see highs near 80°F in far west Alabama where the wedge of cool air modifies a bit.

Mostly Dry Wednesday and Thursday: The best weather this week will likely occur Wednesday and Thursday. We are looking at mostly dry conditions on both days with lower humidity. With slightly drier air in place, morning temperatures could start out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Both days will end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Just remember to apply the sunscreen if you plan on being outside. The UV Index will remain in the very high range meaning burn time can occur within 15 to 30 minutes.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Rain Chances Return for Memorial Day Weekend: Long-range models are hinting at an area of low pressure trying to form off the Southeast U.S. Coast this week. With easterly flow continuing, we could see moisture levels increase across Alabama Friday and continue into the holiday weekend. I’m increasing our rain chances for Friday to 40 percent with a 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to remain near or slightly below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances appear isolated at 20 percent Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Memorial Day is looking mostly dry with highs approaching 80°F. Next week could shape up mostly dry with temperatures climbing above average with highs well into the 80s.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1, but the National Hurricane Center is already issuing hurricane outlooks as of May 15.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

They are watching a weak area of low pressure that is a couple of hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. They have a 10 percent chance for this area of low pressure to form into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days. Our long-range models don’t show this system developing into much, but it could produce a rip-current threat along the East Coast this week.

It will likely move out into the Atlantic by midweek, but another area of low pressure could form off the Southeast Coast by this weekend. It’ll be something to watch, but I doubt it’ll have any direct impacts on our weather.

