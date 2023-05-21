First Alert Weather: Dry air and lingering clouds to close out the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, clouds have developed overnight but the cloud cover will lessen through the afternoon with highs around 83 degrees. Yesterday’s cloud cover helped serve to limit any severe storm possibilities, but today the air will dry through the afternoon with lower dew points while a few clouds may linger through the afternoon.

High pressure will build in from the east resulting in cooler temperatures overnight, especially in northeast Alabama in advance of another disturbance approaching from the west.

Rain Chance Breakdown (WBRC)

A few showers may develop tonight in east Alabama with more widespread possibilities for rain and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. This system will move through the area by the middle of the upcoming week, although there could still be a few rain areas through Wednesday.

Travel Forecast (WBRC)

With the remnant rain chances and clouds, afternoon highs for the beginning of the week will be in the 75 to 80 degree range before drier air returns for the second half of the week leading to rain-free conditions from Thursday through Saturday. As low pressure develops along the East Coast there may be a few returning rain areas through the upcoming weekend although these rain chances appear to be limited due to lack of available moisture.

UV Index Forecast (WBRC)

With the added sunshine and generally drier air mass temperatures will again top 80 degrees with overnight lows ranging from 60 to 62 degrees.

