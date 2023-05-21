Birmingham Police investigating multiple people shot in Lakeview

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating what led to four people suffering gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two Birmingham police officers were working in an off-duty capacity when they were alerts to shots fired in a parking lot near the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South at around 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female and adult male, both having sustained injuries from gunfire.

While on the scene, officers learned that others involved in the incident were leaving in a vehicle.

Police followed and stopped the vehicle near the 700 block of 21st Street South. During the stop, officers found the vehicles two occupants were also shot.

All four individuals were transported to area hospitals were the male found in the parking lot and one of the males found during the traffic stop are being treated life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the two male victims found during the traffic stop were involved in an altercation with the male found in the parking lot which led to shots being fired.

Police said they were working to determine which of the individuals is a suspect.

