LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police investigating multiple people shot in Lakeview

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating what led to four people suffering gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two Birmingham police officers were working in an off-duty capacity when they were alerts to shots fired in a parking lot near the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South at around 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female and adult male, both having sustained injuries from gunfire.

While on the scene, officers learned that others involved in the incident were leaving in a vehicle.

Police followed and stopped the vehicle near the 700 block of 21st Street South. During the stop, officers found the vehicles two occupants were also shot.

All four individuals were transported to area hospitals were the male found in the parking lot and one of the males found during the traffic stop are being treated life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the two male victims found during the traffic stop were involved in an altercation with the male found in the parking lot which led to shots being fired.

Police said they were working to determine which of the individuals is a suspect.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens missing from Shelby Co. found safe
UPDATE: Two teens reported missing in Shelby Co. found safe
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
UPDATE: 1 man killed, 2 others shot at birthday party in Kingston neighborhood
The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry and seasonable weather in store for Sunday
Authorities have identified the victim as Zachary R. Melton. He was 26.
Motorcyclist killed in Shelby Co. crash

Latest News

20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire
UPDATE: Arrest made after Sunday morning shooting in Cullman left one dead
Source: WBRC video
Homicide investigation at Cortland Vesta
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Highland Avenue.
Birmingham Police: One person killed in Sunday morning shooting
Mailbox Improvement Week is dedicated to encouraging homeowners to fix up their mailbox.
USPS wants you to get on top of mailbox maintenance