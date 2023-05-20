LawCall
First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Saturday

By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a marginal risk of severe storms Saturday from Noon through 8 p.m. across all of Central Alabama. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail. Cloudy skies are anticipated by sunrise.

A few areas of patchy fog developed early this morning, but no dense fog is expected. Later today, however, a cold front will move across the area which may produce the threat for some severe storms especially this afternoon and possibly into the early evening.

Once the front moves through, drier weather will return although tomorrow’s weather set-up will be a mixture of lingering clouds and some sunshine. Another disturbance will move across the Southeast Monday which may produce returning rain chances and possibly a thunderstorm with limited rain chances by Tuesday.

A wedge of cooler air associated with an area of high pressure to the northeast will push into the area producing more easterly winds and a return to more stable conditions going into the second half of next week.

First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 5-19-23