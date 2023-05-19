First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and slightly cooler temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

We saw several storms develop yesterday that barely moved producing heavy rainfall, flooding, and even large hail and strong winds. The good news is that rain coverage today will remain isolated instead of scattered and widespread.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar are showing us cloudy with isolated showers lingering across the area. Most of us will likely remain dry, but I can’t rule out a few passing showers especially for areas west of Interstate 65 this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama thanks to easterly winds bringing in some slightly drier air into the area. Winds are a little breezy this morning at 10 to 15 mph, but southeast winds should decrease this afternoon to five to 10 mph.

Rain Coverage (WBRC)

We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today with a 30 percent chance for isolated to widely scattered showers today. Severe weather is not expected. Any shower that forms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. With more cloud cover and southeasterly winds, we are forecasting temperatures to only warm up into the upper 70s. We could see some lower 80s in parts of west Alabama this afternoon. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly dry with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 60s tonight.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of a cold front that will push through Central Alabama. We could start tomorrow morning off cloudy with showers and a few storms moving into northwest Alabama. I would recommend grabbing the umbrella if you plan on being out tomorrow. We will hold on to a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s tomorrow morning and heat up into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

Severe Threat Saturday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5- for the threat to see strong winds and large hail. We could see a few strong or severe storms, but I think most of us will end up seeing pockets of heavy rain and lightning. We will also have to watch for the threat for isolated flash flooding. A few storms could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain in an hour. I think the best chance to see rain tomorrow will likely occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. We will trend drier Saturday night.

Future Radar - Sat. Noon (WBRC)

Isolated Showers Still Possible Sunday: The big change in the forecast is adding a rain chance for early next week. Some of our weather models are hinting that the cold front that moves through our area tomorrow could stall across the southern half of the state. We could see showers develop again Sunday afternoon for areas south of Interstate 20. Confidence on our rain chances remains low, but it’s worth adding a 20 percent chance in our forecast. I think areas north and west of Birmingham will likely remain dry Sunday afternoon. If models trend wetter, we will let you know. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky Sunday. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the low to mid 60s with highs approaching 80°.

Complicated Forecast Next Week: Long-range weather models are showing easterly flow setting up across the Southeast next week. Easterly flow could bring weak disturbances into the area giving us additional rain chances. It will also keep our temperatures at or slightly below average for late May. Confidence remains low on the placement and coverage of rain for early next week, but I decided to increase our rain chance to 30 percent for next Monday. There’s a chance Monday could end up wetter, so tune in to our shows on WBRC tonight and over the weekend for updates. Isolated showers will be possible each day next week. I would plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky next week with highs near 80° and lows near 60°.

