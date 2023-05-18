First Alert Weather: Another round of scattered storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The wet and unsettled pattern will likely continue today, so it’s a good idea to grab the umbrella.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with plenty of cloud cover. The stationary front remains stalled across Central Alabama, and this will be the main reason why we will see additional showers and storms develop later today. Temperatures this morning remain very mild with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. I want to give everyone a First Alert for patchy fog this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 a.m.

We are looking at another mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a 70 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5- for the threat for isolated strong or severe storms. If we see any severe storms, they will likely produce large hail and strong wind gusts up to 60 mph. For most of us, heavy rain and lightning will be common. I also can’t rule out a low chance for flooding in spots. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Also remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. Just make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather App for updates throughout the day. Rain should taper off late this evening with temperatures cooling off into the 60s tonight.

The Next 24 - Thur. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

Mostly Dry Friday: If you are tired of the rain, I have some good news for you. Tomorrow is looking mostly dry. We still can’t rule out an isolated shower, but it won’t be as soggy and wet as Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy to partly sunny tomorrow with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. If you have any Friday evening plans, we’ll likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s by 7-8 p.m.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the chance to see another round of showers and storms Saturday.

Severe Threat Saturday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5 - for Central Alabama Saturday. The main threat will be strong winds and large hail. The majority of us will likely see another round of heavy rain and frequent lightning. We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with a 60 percent chance for showers and storms. High temperatures could briefly warm into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon, but rain-cooled air will likely keep most of us in the mid to upper 70s. The best chance to see rain will likely occur in the morning and afternoon hours. We will likely trend drier late Saturday evening.

Dry Sunday: If you want to knock out some yardwork this weekend, Sunday is your day. We will likely see drier air move into Central Alabama making it feel nice. Sunday morning could start out in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely remain dry Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 80°F.

Mostly Dry Next Week: The pattern next week is looking mostly dry. There’s an outside chance we could see a few showers or storms next Monday, but I think we’ll end up mostly dry next Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures appear close to average with highs in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a safe Thursday!

