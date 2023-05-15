First Alert Weather: Heat and scattered storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful weekend, and a fantastic Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!

It was very hot with temperatures in the lower 90s yesterday. I think today will end up similar to yesterday.

We are starting the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots are close to 70°F. It is very warm and muggy for the middle of May. We normally see temperatures in the lower 60s.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Today will end up like a typical summertime pattern. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will remain light from the north at 5 to 10 mph. With plenty of heat and humidity, we are forecasting scattered showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening.

The Next 24 - Mon. 1 p.m. (WBRC)

The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and possibly small hail. Rain chance today around 40 percent. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, so make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Most of the storms that develop today will likely drift to the south-southeast. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 30 percent chance for a few storms with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a weak cold front Tuesday. The cold front will help to enhance our storm chances tomorrow and provide us slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of the week. We will likely start Tuesday morning off dry with temperatures in the upper 60s.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Tomorrow will end up partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. I think our best chance to see scattered showers and storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms tomorrow could become strong or severe. The main threat will be wind and hail. We are forecasting rain chances to increase to 60 percent. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors. Winds tomorrow are expected to move in from the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15-20 mph.

Lower Rain Chances for the Middle and End of this Week: Rain chances will likely end up lower for the second half of the week. I think the general trend is that rain chances will become more isolated with the best chance for pop-up storms along and south of I-20. We will hold on to a 30% chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday could end up mostly dry with only a 10 to 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. The good news is that temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the lower 80s. A few of our models hint that highs could end up in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday north of Interstate 20. Overnight temperatures will also trend slightly cooler in the lower 60s. Humidity levels may lower a little, but we will still have to deal with some humidity for the end of the week.

Weekend Forecast: Long-range weather models are hinting at another cold front that could push through the Southeast over the weekend. Rain chances may end up higher Saturday afternoon at 40%. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s very possible that we could see lower humidity and nice weather going into next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s. A lot can change with this weekend’s forecast, so we will keep you updated on the upcoming weather pattern on television, online, and through the app.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information. Have a safe Monday-

