First Alert Weather: Muggy morning, hot and humid through the afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A strong ridge of high pressure has limited rain to a few isolated areas so far this weekend, so overnight lows only dropped into the 65-69-degree range with only a few areas of limited visibility due to patchy fog with light winds.

Dew points remain elevated so Mother’s Day will begin with warm, humid conditions. The ridge of high pressure will continue to bring hot afternoon temperatures above 90-degrees. This afternoon’s weather will remain much the same as Saturday with mostly sunny skies. There may be some increase in rain and thunderstorm development through the afternoon as a cold front approaches North Alabama before stalling near the Tennessee Valley. The greater chance for rain today will continue in the northern tier of counties in Central Alabama in a typical summer-like weather pattern.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to bring hot afternoon temperatures above 90 degrees. (WBRC)

The ridge of high pressure which has controlled the weather for the past week will continue to weaken as an area of low pressure moves east. This will bring better rain chances Monday and Tuesday along with slightly cooler temperatures due to added clouds and rain areas. By mid-week the low will push farther south limiting rain areas more to South Alabama, but rain will remain at least a possibility through the end of the week as another disturbance moves through The Midwestern U.S.

First Alert Weather: 5am forecast: 05-14-23

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.