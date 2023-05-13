First Alert Weather: More scattered thunderstorms expected to start the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Early morning temperatures began around 65 degrees with diminishing rain chances and patchy fog, but more scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Southwesterly winds will help keep the humid conditions in place with highs ranging from 88 to 92 degrees.

Out The Door Forecast (WBRC)

The ridge of high pressure to the west will remain in place through the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week as will the warm, humid air mass. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon will diminish overnight with the best chances for rain in northeast Alabama.

The weather pattern will change by the beginning of next week as an area of low pressure develops south along the Atlantic Coast with then more of the moisture being pushed south resulting in lower rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front is expected to move across the area Monday afternoon which will bring a focusing area for the showers and thunderstorms with a few possibly strong storms with gusty winds, but dry conditions are expected behind the front with limited moisture continuing through Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain Chance Breakdown (WBRC)

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Saturday!

UV Index Forecast (WBRC)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.