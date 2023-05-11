First Alert Weather: Another chance to see scattered storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with isolated light showers across Central Alabama. Showers are generally drifting to the north and dissipating shortly before 6 a.m.

The rainy weather is all associated with a stalled front and an area of low pressure that is situated in east Texas pumping in a lot of Gulf moisture into the Southeast. I think our best chance to see rain will likely occur late this evening and tonight. Several of our weather models hint at a lull in rainy weather this afternoon. We will hold on to a 40% chance for showers and storms today.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

Temperatures will likely end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid 80s. It will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Winds could be breezy at times from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. The Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for areas along and south of I-20. Any storm that develops late today into tonight could produce strong wind gusts and hail. Just remember that if you are outside and you hear thunder or see lightning, go indoors! If you plan on heading to the Barons game this evening, monitor the first alert weather app.

The Next 24 - Thurs. 7 p.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 40% chance for storms this evening. I think we’ll see storms develop and push into west Alabama around 6 to 8 p.m. and push eastwards into the overnight hours.

Slightly Cooler Friday: I think we’ll likely see scattered showers and a few storms tonight. The rain will likely linger into tomorrow morning. We will likely wake up to a cloudy sky Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tomorrow’s best chance for rain will likely occur during the first half of the day. With plenty of clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will likely trend closer to average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Upper 70s can’t be ruled out in parts of north Alabama. Rain chance tomorrow is up to 50% with southeast winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: If you plan on taking mom out for lunch/dinner this weekend, you’ll want to monitor the first alert weather app. Storm chances will end up lower than the past couple of days, but we still can’t rule out isolated showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chance around 30%. Any storm that develops this weekend will have a chance to become strong or severe. The main threat will be strong wind gusts and large hail.

High Temperatures (WBRC)

The big story this weekend is the heat and the humidity. We could see highs climb into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. High temperatures could approach 90° F in many spots on Mother’s Day. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll likely feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. If you plan on working outside, make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks. With a partly cloudy sky both days, the UV Index will remain very high. Don’t forget to protect your skin and apply SPF 15+ sunscreen every two hours. Burn time can occur within 15-30 minutes. It will definitely be a hot weekend for the Regions Tradition in Hoover, Alabama.

Scattered Storms Early Next Week: Long-range weather models are hinting at a weak cold front that could push into Central Alabama next Monday and Tuesday. With plenty of heat and humidity, storm chances may increase to 40% for Monday. Long-range weather models don’t agree on the placement of the cold front for the middle and end of next week. The European model dries us out and allows our temperatures to cool near average. The GFS model keeps the front stalled with scattered showers and storms possible each day. I think we’ll hold on to an isolated storm for the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Thursday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.