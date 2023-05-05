First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures on Cinco de Mayo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Cinco de Mayo!

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with scattered showers pushing through the area. Since the air still remains dry, we aren’t seeing a lot of the rain making it to the surface quite yet. I would just plan for sprinkles and light showers for your morning commute. Most of this rain is pushing off to the east-southeast. Temperatures this morning are significantly warmer thanks to the cloud cover in place. Most of us are in the 50s with a few lower 60s off to the southwest of Birmingham.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

The big change in today’s forecast is the temperatures. With more clouds and some stable air, temperatures have trended significantly cooler for today. Some spots north of I-20 could stay in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures climb into the lower 70s. We will end up mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm.

The Next 24 - Fri. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

Showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, but we will likely see drier conditions by this evening. I’m not expecting any severe storms across Central Alabama. The greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur in far southeast Mississippi and into southwest Alabama where they could see strong winds and some hail. Winds today will come from the east at 5-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, we can’t rule out an isolated shower. The sky will likely remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s by 8 p.m.

Weekend Forecast: The weather pattern for this weekend remains very tricky. The latest trends are now showing lower rainfall coverage across Central Alabama for Saturday and Sunday. Confidence is increasing for drier weather Saturday. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will likely climb above average with most of us warming up into the low to mid 80s. If a thunderstorm develops tomorrow, we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm. The main threats will likely be heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail. Sunday will end up similar to Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. I think we’ll start Sunday out in the low to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chance on Sunday is up around 40%. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 80s. With higher humidity levels, the heat index could climb near 90°F. It is going to be a muggy and warm weekend across Central Alabama. Just remember that if you have any outdoor plans over the weekend, to monitor the first alert weather app. If you hear thunder or see lightning, that is your cue to go inside. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Stormy Start to Next Week: The latest trends are showing a greater chance for showers and storms next Monday and Tuesday. I’ve increased our rain chance to 50-60% for both days. Storm chances will be possible at any point thanks to this weather pattern. We call it “northwest flow” as storms develop to our northwest and slide to the southeast. Determining when and where these storms develop can be very tricky. These kinds of setups can produce strong and severe storms. The main threats are normally damaging winds and large hail. This pattern can also bring a lot of wet weather to some locations while others remain mostly dry. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s to start out the second week of May. We will hold on to a muggy, warm, and unsettled pattern going into the middle and end of next week. Temperatures could climb into the upper 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday. It wouldn’t surprise me if parts of south-central Alabama heat up near 90°F.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall potential is tricky for the next several days. We could see several spots staying relatively dry while others receive significant rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 0.5″-1″ of rain for the next five days. Higher totals will likely occur in west Alabama and into Mississippi. Please note that if storms fire up, we could see spots receiving a couple of inches of rain. Flood threat remains low in this setup since most storms that develop will move through quickly.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

