First Alert Weather: Windy and sunny weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

You’ll need the jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped into the 40s. A few spots north of Birmingham have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s which is 15-20 degrees below average for early May.

Out The Door Forecast (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. We’ll likely see another surge of dry and cool air push into Central Alabama this afternoon. This surge of dry air will bring us another round of windy conditions this afternoon and evening.

Wind Advisory (WBRC)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the following counties today from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston counties. Winds will come from the west todayat 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Make sure you secure outdoor furniture/decorations! The wind will make it feel chilly at times today.

Potential Wind Gusts Today (WBRC)

The good news is that we’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with temperatures quickly dropping into the 60s by 7 p.m. Winds should decrease this evening from the west at 5-10 mph.

Cool and Sunny Wednesday: With dry air in place and a clear sky, temperatures will likely drop back into the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning. We should see another sunny afternoon with temperatures a few degrees cooler than today. I think most of us will end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Winds tomorrow will remain breezy, but I doubt we’ll see another wind advisory. Winds will likely move in from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Warming Up: Warmer temperatures are expected by the end of the week. We will likely see another morning in the 40s Thursday. By Friday morning, temperatures could end up in the 50s. We will also see warmer afternoon temperatures starting Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We could end up in the lower 80s by Friday and into the weekend. Humidity levels will also increase a bit by this weekend, which could help to produce showers and storms across the area.

Weekend Forecast: The next big thing we will be tracking is the chance for showers and storms over the weekend. We are continuing to hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms on Friday. The best chance will likely occur in north Alabama. We will likely enter a pattern we call “northwest flow”. It is where clusters of showers and storms develop and move along a ridge of high pressure. It can bring with it stormy conditions at any point during the day. The tricky part of this forecast is determining when these storms develop and where they move. Long-range models are inconsistent on which part of the day could be wet and when we could end up mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a 40-50% chance for storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Setups like this can produce strong and severe storms, but the main threat is usually strong winds and some hail. Tornadoes are normally unlikely with these features. With such low confidence in this forecast, it still remains too early to add a severe threat. We will keep you updated as the forecast changes on television, social media, and through the weather app.

Next Week: Next week’s pattern will be different than what we are experiencing now. Humidity levels will likely increase giving us a chance for showers and storms for most of next week. Temperatures will also trend warmer with highs in the 80s. If you prefer summerlike weather, I think you’ll like next week more. If you aren’t a fan of wet weather, you probably won’t be a big fan.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Tuesday!

