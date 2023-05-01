Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a Waffle House early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the restaurant, located in the 600 block of Bessemer Super Highway, just before 1 a.m. for a shooting that happened just outside the location.

Police discovered two men had been shot and were transported to UAB hospital. One of the subjects has possible life-threatening injuries. The second man fled the scene to the 2000 block of Bessemer Road where police found him and he was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the two adult male subjects had possibly engaged in verbal altercation that escalated into shots being fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

