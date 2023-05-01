LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning in the 600 block of Super Bessemer Highway.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a Waffle House early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the restaurant, located in the 600 block of Bessemer Super Highway, just before 1 a.m. for a shooting that happened just outside the location.

Police discovered two men had been shot and were transported to UAB hospital. One of the subjects has possible life-threatening injuries. The second man fled the scene to the 2000 block of Bessemer Road where police found him and he was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the two adult male subjects had possibly engaged in verbal altercation that escalated into shots being fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.
Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Tuscaloosa Police Department
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting; 1 injured
Source: WBRC News
First Alert: Breezy and chilly Monday morning

Latest News

Right now, there's a bipartisan push in Congress calling for oversight and accountability at...
Lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation to end child abuse at residential treatment facilities
A pilot shortage is impacting travel.
Corporate pilot gives insight on resolving current pilot shortage
Source: WBRC News
Senator Tuberville pushes for bill on institutional child abuse
Source: WBRC News
Regional Airlines Dealing With Pilot Shortages