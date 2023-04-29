FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Possible afternoon showers, rain likely overnight and early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible across southern portions of central Alabama this afternoon between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. generally along and south of Interstate 85. Threats include damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a tornado.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop south of the area. Clouds and rain chances will increase from south to north today with increasing rain chances and some potential for localized flooding overnight mainly in areas to the south. The rain potential is associated with a disturbance moving in from The Northern Gulf, but this system is expected to move rapidly north and east into Georgia with rain chances ending by tomorrow afternoon.

In the meantime, a stronger southerly wind flow will help push a warm front north with the greatest Severe Weather Threat from The Florida Panhandle into South Georgia, but additional storms may be triggered as far north as The I-20 Corridor this afternoon into early this evening. The beginning of the weekend will rain free but additional showers may move into the area from Mississippi later tonight into tomorrow morning. Some areas along the I-20 Corridor could see rainfall totals of 1-2 inches before the rain ends tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure ix expected to develop by the beginning of the next week bringing cooler, drier conditions through at least Thursday night when the ridge begins to break down bringing returning rain chances with possible thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

