First Alert Weather: Clear, cool Sunday morning with increasing clouds, possible showers later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With clear skies and light winds coupled with an over all dry air mass this morning, temperatures cooled below normal levels for the season, with lows dipping below 50 degrees. Clouds will continue increasing from the west today and later this afternoon there may be just enough moisture to produce some light rain, especially in West Alabama with a few showers lasting into the early evening hours.

With the added clouds, temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than Saturday afternoon with most locations staying below 70 degrees through the late afternoon.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with increasing chances for rain possibly beginning Tuesday, with the possibility for showers and thunderstorms as a generally unsettled weather pattern returns through Friday afternoon. The exact timing on a series of passing disturbances are still somewhat uncertain, but there is a chance for a few thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday, although the exact strength of the potential storms is also uncertain, but overall no hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Rain chance breakdown. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

