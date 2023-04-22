LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Rain ending, drier and cooler air returns

By Fred Hunter
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front which helped spawn showers, thunderstorms and even one reported tornado in Fayette County continues moving south and east with only a few lingering showers pushing southeast this morning. Drier air will continue overspreading the region through the morning with afternoon highs ranging from 70-75-degrees.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area tonight which will allow Sunday morning temperatures to cool to near 40-degrees. An area of high pressure will build briefly into the region tomorrow with highs around 70-degrees. The cooler, drier air will continue overspreading the region through the beginning of next week.

Winds will shift to the east as another weather disturbance approaches bringing returning rain chances beginning Tuesday with a chance for rain continuing through Friday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard
Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police conducting ‘unclassified death’ investigation
Crimson Tims & Karma Dillard were reported missing on Friday morning.
UPDATE: Missing Etowah County children found safe
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries

Latest News

First Alert Weather: 5am update: 04-22-23
First Alert Weather: 5am update: 04-22-23
First Alert Weather 9p 4-21-23
First Alert Weather: Drier weather on the horizon for the weekend
First Alert Weather 9p 4-21-23
First Alert Weather 9p 4-21-23
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 4-21-23