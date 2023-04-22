First Alert Weather: Rain ending, drier and cooler air returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front which helped spawn showers, thunderstorms and even one reported tornado in Fayette County continues moving south and east with only a few lingering showers pushing southeast this morning. Drier air will continue overspreading the region through the morning with afternoon highs ranging from 70-75-degrees.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through the area tonight which will allow Sunday morning temperatures to cool to near 40-degrees. An area of high pressure will build briefly into the region tomorrow with highs around 70-degrees. The cooler, drier air will continue overspreading the region through the beginning of next week.

Winds will shift to the east as another weather disturbance approaches bringing returning rain chances beginning Tuesday with a chance for rain continuing through Friday.

