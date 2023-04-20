First Alert Weather: A sunny and warm Thursday afternoon, rain returns on Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome in to our Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.

We start out with Three Things To Know about our weather:

A sunny and warm afternoon again is in the forecast today. Rain is set to return tomorrow evening. Cooler temps are expected for our upcoming weekend.

Looking out at some of our live cameras this morning, we can see clear and dry conditions. Although the temperature matches the dewpoints in many areas, with light winds, we do not see any fog that has developed. So, visibilities look very good for morning motorists.

An average low for this time of the year in Birmingham is 53 degrees. Looking around our area, we see temps in the 40s to mid-50s.

As of the 4 a.m. hour, Birmingham led the pack with 55 degrees, with our coolest air seen in Japer and Gadsden, with 46 to 47 degrees respectively.

AccuTrack Radar continues to show a dry scenario for us this morning. That goes for our area and across most of the Southeast. However, a cold front is pushing some showers into Missouri this morning. That is the same system forecast to move our direction during the day Friday and into Saturday morning.

That system is kicking some high, thin cirrus clouds across our area this morning and should continue to do so throughout the day. However, the skies should still appear to be mostly sunny, with very toasty temps—topping out in the mid-80s.

If you’re planning on going to the Alabama State Fair at the Birmingham Race Course this evening, the weather should cooperate nicely. When the gates open at 4 p.m., temps will likely be at about 85 degrees and should cool close to 70 degrees by the time the gates close at 10 p.m. under mostly clear skies.

Friday brings initially an increase in cloud cover, with a chance of light rainfall by afternoon. Highs tomorrow will likely only top out in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Our best chance of rain with this system is expected tomorrow night into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Look for rain, primarily, with non-severe thunderstorms rolling through.

If you’re planning on attending the Magnolia Festival in Gardendale tomorrow, you could see a few light showers during the daylight hours, with a good chance of heavier rain and a few storms after the sun sets.

After a very brief period of light showers lingering into Saturday morning, we are now forecasting decreasing clouds during the day on Saturday.

Alabama’s A-Day game on Saturday shows very pleasant conditions.

Kickoff temps at Bryant-Denny should be close to 73-degrees, with 70-degrees by the end of the game under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions look to be about the same for the races at Talladega this weekend, with pleasant conditions into Sunday as well.

Our extended First Alert 7-day forecast shows Sunday’s high of 69 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and low in the 40s to 50s take us into our new workweek, with a chance of rain returning to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.

I hope you have a nice day.

Try to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.