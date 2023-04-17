First Alert Weather: Sunshine and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The beautiful weather this past weekend will continue for most of this week. It is a little chilly this morning, so I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure is in place giving us a clear sky and nice weather.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a sunny sky today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will remain a little breezy today with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. If you plan on heading to the Alabama State Fair this evening, you might want to grab a light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 60s by 7-8 PM.

Future Wind Gusts (WBRC)

Beautiful Tuesday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off in the mid 40s with a clear sky. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will end up lighter from the southwest at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the dry weather and warmer temperatures. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight temperatures will also trend warmer with most of us in the 50s.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

We will likely see plenty of sunshine through Thursday afternoon. If you plan on being outside this week, make sure you apply the sunscreen! UV Index will remain high and burn time can occur in just 15-30 minutes.

Rain Chances Return Friday Evening into Saturday: Our next chance to see showers and storms will likely occur Friday evening into Saturday morning. Most of Friday afternoon could end up dry with increasing cloud cover. High temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 80s. I’ll hold on to a 30% chance for rain Friday evening mainly for west Alabama. A cold front will likely push into Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning giving us a chance for showers and storms. At this time, severe weather doesn’t appear likely here. I think the greatest threat for stronger storms will remain to our west in Misissisppi, Tennessee, and Arkansas. We will likely see lingering showers Saturday morning, but we will likely remain dry Saturday afternoon and evening. The first half of next week is shaping up to be dry and cool. Temperatures could end up below average early next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a great Monday-

