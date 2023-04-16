First Alert Weather: Prepare for cooler air throughout the morning and afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday’s severe storms across the state were confined to the Gulf Coast region and although there will still be a chance for some rain through the morning the air will remain more stable with only limited chances for thunderstorms before the system departs to the east later this morning.

First Alert Weather: Cooler air returns this morning and afternoon (WBRC)

As the line moves into Georgia, drier and cooler air will move into the area with clearing skies through the morning and afternoon. Winds may be gusty at times as the front mores through the region. With the northwesterly winds temperatures this afternoon will be about ten degrees cooler than Saturday with highs around 70 degrees.

First Alert Weather: Cooler air returns this morning and afternoon (WBRC)

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region tonight and linger through Wednesday bringing dry, cool overnight conditions. Afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday with highs topping 85 degrees by Thursday ahead of the next weather system.

Rain chances will return by late Thursday as the ridge of high pressure weakens and the next front approaches Friday night into Saturday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.