First Alert Weather: Prepare for cooler air throughout the morning and afternoon

First Alert Weather 7AM: 4-16-23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday’s severe storms across the state were confined to the Gulf Coast region and although there will still be a chance for some rain through the morning the air will remain more stable with only limited chances for thunderstorms before the system departs to the east later this morning.

As the line moves into Georgia, drier and cooler air will move into the area with clearing skies through the morning and afternoon. Winds may be gusty at times as the front mores through the region. With the northwesterly winds temperatures this afternoon will be about ten degrees cooler than Saturday with highs around 70 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region tonight and linger through Wednesday bringing dry, cool overnight conditions. Afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday with highs topping 85 degrees by Thursday ahead of the next weather system.

Rain chances will return by late Thursday as the ridge of high pressure weakens and the next front approaches Friday night into Saturday.

