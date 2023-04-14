First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through Friday afternoon; Drying out Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We continue to watch an area of low pressure spin across the Southeast. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the low in eastern Mississippi and moving into Alabama.

We are tracking showers from this low that will move from the south to the north. Meanwhile, the low itself will continue to push to the east as rain bands move around the center of the storm counterclockwise. I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket and umbrella for the morning hours. I would also plan on wet roads for your morning commute. Most of the rain is along and west of I-65 before 6 AM.

Showers will gradually impact parts of east Alabama during the mid and late morning hours. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 50s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. I think our best chance to see showers today will occur this morning and into the early afternoon hours.

The Next 24 - Fri. 5 p.m. (WBRC)

By this evening, only isolated showers are possible mainly in east Alabama. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 50% chance for spotty showers. No severe weather is expected today. We could see clouds slowly decrease early this evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. If you are planning on attending the Alabama State Fair or the Barons game this evening, we will likely remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s by 7 PM.

Alabama State Fair Forecast (WBRC)

Mostly Dry Saturday: We are looking at a mostly dry start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. I think most of tomorrow will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky becoming mostly cloudy in the evening hours. If you are planning on running the Red Shoe Run Saturday morning in downtown Birmingham, I would plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see temperatures warm quickly into the lower 70s by 10 AM. Tomorrow will end up very warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

I am holding on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm before 7 PM. The best chance to see rain tomorrow will be in Sumter, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Chilton counties. If you are planning on attending the USFL Football game at Protective Stadium Saturday evening, I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the arrival of a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a severe threat to our west across Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi Saturday. The greatest threat for severe weather tomorrow will likely occur in Arkansas where an enhanced risk- threat level three out of five - has been issued. I think most of the stormy and severe weather will remain to our west.

We will also watch a complex of storms develop along the Gulf Coast tomorrow which should help to lower our risk for rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our best chance for showers and a few storms will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time. I think our main threat will be pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and lightning. Lingering showers and isolated storms will be possible Sunday morning with a rain chance at 40-50%.

By Sunday afternoon, we will likely dry out with decreasing clouds. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to cool near 60°F with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rainfall totals over the next three days will likely add up around 0.10-0.25″ for most of Central Alabama. I don’t anticipate any flood concerns for Central Alabama.

Sunshine Returns Monday: It looks like the first half of next week is looking beautiful! Monday will end up as our coolest day next week. Temperatures Monday morning will likely end up chilly with most of us in the mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will likely trend warmer for the middle and end of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Our next chance for rain after this weekend will likely occur by the end of next week. I still don’t see any organized threats for severe weather across Central Alabama over the next 7-10 days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a great and wonderful weekend!

