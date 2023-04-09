First Alert Weather: Cloudy, cool Easter morning with sunshine to return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cloudy skies and a cool easterly wind flow are accompanied by temperatures mainly in the 40-45-degree range early this morning. The clouds will diminish somewhat by afternoon, but overall temperatures will remain in the 65-69-degree range this afternoon.

Easter Sunday forecast (WBRC FOX6 News)

Out the door forecast (WBRC FOX6 News)

Dry conditions will persist through the beginning of the upcoming week before an area of low-pressure forms in the Gulf returning rain chances for the second half of the week. The low is expected to spin across the Northern Gulf through most of the week and as a non-tropical low forms it will spin north and east with returning rain chances.

Meanwhile, a dry easterly wind flow will continue across the area associated with a wedge of high pressure over The Northeast. This will allow sunshine to return but will limit temperatures to a more comfortable level.

As the low spins north, the rain may be accompanied by some increase in instability Thursday night and Friday, but the prospects for stronger storms will likely remain limited.

Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.