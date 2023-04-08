First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorms begin Easter Weekend; rain moves out by late afternoon

Showers and a few thunderstorms will impact our area for the beginning of the Easter Weekend. The moisture will gradually shift east late today with more rain developing to the south and east through tonight. Most of the rain will be out of the area by late afternoon, however as a stalled front and cooler air move into the region. High temperatures today will generally be in the 55-60 degree range. Cooler east/northeasterly winds may gust as high as 25 mph through the afternoon.

Cooler conditions are expected for Easter Morning with temperatures in the 45-50 degree range. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will return by afternoon with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees.

Easter forecast. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

A ridge of high pressure will build in over the Eastern U.S. and a funnel of cooler air will wedge down the base of the Appalachians, and into East Alabama. This will keep early morning lows generally below 50 degrees through mid-week with rain-free conditions generally expected, although an area of low pressure developing over the Gulf Coast will develop by Tuesday. Still, an area of low pressure over New England will force the ridge of high pressure south reinforcing the dry air over the region. Some moisture may move north from the Gulf, but not enough to enhance rain chances through Wednesday or Thursday.

Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels with highs around 70 and lows near 50 degrees.

