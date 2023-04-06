First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler temperatures and spotty showers/storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. The big story today is the rain and storms that continue to our west. We are watching a slow-moving cold front on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Rain continues to fall over parts of southeast Texas, northern Louisiana, northern Mississippi, and into parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. The latest trends are showing most of this rain staying to our northwest today, so we have lowered our rain chances to 40% for this morning and into the afternoon hours. The greatest coverage for rainfall will likely remain in west Alabama and particularly into northwest Alabama this afternoon.

Rain and storm coverage (WBRC)

We are currently partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. The coolest temperatures are in parts of northwest Alabama where upper 50s are possible. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. 80s will become more likely south and east of Birmingham. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties, temperatures may trend cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Severe weather is not expected today, but a few storms that fire up could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. Small hail can’t be ruled out with any storm that forms south of I-20. Winds today will likely continue from the south at 5-10 mph. Winds will begin to shift from the south to the north as we go into tonight and tomorrow. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for temperatures to cool into the 70s by 7 PM with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will likely increase tonight going into tomorrow morning.

Scattered Showers Likely Friday: The slow-moving cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. It will likely increase our chances for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Tomorrow morning will likely end up cloudy with a chance for showers. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow morning. We are looking at a cloudy sky tomorrow with a 70% chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will end up cooler tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will likely come from the north at 5-10 mph. Rain tomorrow will likely be off and on throughout the day. I would definitely plan on grabbing the umbrella and wearing a rain jacket.

Rainy Friday Night into Saturday: The Next Big Thing is the likelihood of seeing widespread rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning. A disturbance will move along the stalled boundary and produce rain across North and Central Alabama. Saturday morning will likely end up wet with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The first half of Saturday looks rainy, but showers will slowly move eastward as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Saturday will likely end up well below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You’ll definitely need the rain jacket and umbrella Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama over the next three days.

Drying Out Easter Sunday: The good news is that we’ll likely dry out just in time for Easter! We are forecasting Sunday morning to end up mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s. I am forecasting a mostly dry Sunday morning and afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. If we see any rain, it’ll likely remain south and east of Birmingham during the early morning hours. The ground may remain wet, but Easter egg hunts should be good to go.

Near-Average Temperatures Next Week: Next week’s forecast remains a little tricky. The stalled system impacting us this week will likely stall along the Gulf Coast. Long-range models are showing an area of low pressure developing producing showers across the Gulf Coast and into parts of Florida. I’m keeping us mostly dry for the first half of the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will likely cool into the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances may increase depending on the track of this system next Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather as we approach the middle of April.

Have a great Thursday!

