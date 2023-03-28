FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day fairly quiet with temperatures in the 50s. I would recommend grabbing a light jacket to start out the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing stormy weather in parts of south Alabama along a stalled boundary. We are also watching a few showers to the north associated with another cold front.

Planning out the day (WBRC)

We will likely see a cold front push into Central Alabama later today reinforcing some cool and dry air into our area. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower today. Most spots should remain dry. We are looking a mostly cloudy morning, but cloud cover should decrease by this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with winds picking up from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20-25 mph late this evening as dry air filters into the state. If you plan on being outside this evening, I would recommend grabbing a jacket. Winds will likely remain breezy with temperatures dropping into the 50s by 7 PM.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Chilly Temperatures Wednesday Morning: With a partly cloudy sky and light northerly winds, we are forecasting temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning. I would not be surprised if a few spots in North Alabama drop into the mid 30s. Patchy frost can’t be completely ruled out, but we may have just enough wind to prevent it. I would recommend bringing the pets inside and perhaps covering up any sensitive plants. Tomorrow will end up as our coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Warmer Temperatures By the End of the Week: We are forecasting warmer temperatures by Thursday and Friday. We’ll likely see another chilly morning Thursday with lows in the low to mid 40s. A few upper 30s will be possible to the north. Thursday is looking like a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will end up even warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will begin to shift from the south giving us higher humidity values by the end of the week. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for rain and storms Friday evening as another cold front approaches the state.

Next Big Thing: Our next rain maker will likely arrive by the end of the week. Severe storms could develop in parts of north Texas and Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. By Friday, severe weather will likely ramp up across the Midwest and down into the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a severe threat for both days. Areas that could see the most significant threat for severe weather include Illionois, Missouri, western Tennessee, Arkansas, and into parts of northeast Texas, northern Louisiana, and northwest Mississippi. Rain and storm chances will likely increase Friday night into Saturday morning for Central Alabama. We might have just enough ingredients for storms to become strong or possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but the details are still uncertain this far out in time. The first half of Saturday could end up wet and stormy, but we are forecasting drier conditions Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is looking mostly dry with highs in the lower 70s.

