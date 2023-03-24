LawCall
DCH in Tuscaloosa awards millions in employee pay raises

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big economic news for DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and Northport Medical Center. Pay raises are on the way and those raises combined total millions of dollars.

More than 4,000 employees will be impacted by this, a minimum of a 5% raise across the board. Some positions, however, will be adjusted based on market competitiveness.

All total, the raises equate to a $25 million investment. The pay raises take effect in the first week of April.

Monetarily speaking, hospital leaders say they can’t ever recall an employee investment of this size. They felt this move was necessary to remain competitive in the hospital industry.

“The data indicated an adjustment was appropriate to maintain the stability of our workforce and ensure we are market competitive. We’re a sole community provider in Tuscaloosa. We see this as a tremendous investment, not only with our employees and organization, but also to the community and our ability to continue to serve,” said DCH Administrator Luke Standeffer.

Now, there is a slight tweak in the financials. Hospital officials say employees who started with DCH in the last year or so are already at a market competitive rate so their salary increase will be prorated.

