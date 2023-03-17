FIRST ALERT: A wet St. Patrick’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day! You’ll want to make sure you grab a warm rain jacket and the umbrella before you head outside today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing rain moving into Alabama from Mississippi. Stronger storms are well to our southwest in parts of Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The severe threat will likely remain to our south in parts of south-central Alabama and along the Gulf Coast today. The big story for us is widespread rain, poor visibility, and wet roadways. Please be careful if you have to drive this morning. Allow some extra time to get to your destination.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast (WBRC)

Temperatures this morning are mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our high temperature for today will likely occur before noon in the lower 60s. We are expecting colder air to move in behind the cold front. It will drop our temperatures during the afternoon hours. We could go from the 60s AT 9 AM to the upper 40s and lower 50s by 4-6 PM. Just make sure you dress warmly today because it will end up chilly. Winds will also pick up from the south to the northwest this afternoon/evening at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The good news is that the rain should push out of our area by the late afternoon and evening hours. If you have any evening plans, it will likely end up dry, mostly cloudy, and chilly with temperatures in the 40s around 7-8 PM. Rainfall totals are forecast to end up a little lower at 0.5″ to 1″ for most of Central Alabama. Higher totals are possible south of I-20.

Chilly Saturday: The upcoming weekend is looking dry and chilly. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off in the low to mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. If you live in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Blount counties, you might want to cover up your plants as temperatures cool near the freezing point. Breezy conditions should prevent widespread frost on Saturday morning. If you plan on attending the Five Points St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday morning, it will likely end up mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Saturday is looking dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to remain well below average with highs in the lower 50s. I think parts of north Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 40s. Our average high for the middle of March is around 67°F. It’ll likely remain a little breezy Saturday afternoon. Winds are forecast to continue from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. You’ll want to bundle up if you are heading over to Legacy Arena to cheer on Alabama and Auburn in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Freezing Temperatures Expected Sunday Morning: Freezing temperatures will likely return Sunday morning. You’ll want to cover up and protect your plants over the weekend. You will also want to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We’ll likely start Sunday morning off in the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting at 1 AM Sunday and expiring at 10 AM. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Freezing temperatures will likely return Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

Prepare for cold weather (WBRC)

First Day of Spring: We’ll start Monday out with freezing temperatures, so make sure you protect your pet and plants. The first day of spring will end up chilly with highs only climbing into the mid 50s. We’ll stay dry with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky Monday afternoon.

Next Week: The forecast for next week is shaping up to be mostly dry. We continue to watch a low that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and impact parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas next Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest models keep the low farther south and east of us, which would keep us fairly dry next Tuesday. I’ve removed our rain chance for next Tuesday. If the low ends up farther north and west, we may have to increase our rain chance for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Once this system moves out, we will likely see temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday. The end of next week is looking very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our next chance for significant rainfall may not occur until next Friday (3/24/23).

