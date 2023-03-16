FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures Thursday; Rainy St. Patrick’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The Frost Advisory for most of Central Alabama and the Freeze Warning for east Alabama continues until 8 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s with the cold spots in parts of Cherokee, Etowah, St. Clair, Calhoun, and Talladega counties. You’ll definitely need the coat this morning, but you might not need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely see clouds increase in coverage as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. The good news is that we’ll stay dry today. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky becoming mostly cloudy by this evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will end up a little breezy today. We are forecasting southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Forecast (WBRC)

If you are attending the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena, you won’t have to worry about bringing the rain gear. If you have any evening plans, temperatures will remain mild with most of us in the lower 60s by 7-8 PM. We’ll likely stay dry, but rain is forecast to move into northwest Alabama after midnight.

Rainy St. Patrick’s Day: The big story tomorrow is the rainy weather that is forecast to move into Central Alabama early Friday morning. I would plan for wet roads and widespread rain for your Friday morning commute. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 50s. A line of rain and maybe thunderstorms will push through producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama. I think the greatest threat for stronger storms will remain in south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. It will likely be a rainy and breezy Friday afternoon. A cold front will move through dropping our temperatures throughout the day. We could briefly warm-up into the lower 60s during the mid and late morning hours, but temperatures will likely drop during the afternoon and evening hours. We could go from the lower 60s at noon to the upper 40s by 4 PM. The good news is that the rain should move out of Central Alabama by 6-7PM. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches. If you are planning on attending the Legion LC soccer game at Protective Stadium Friday evening, it will likely end up dry and chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

Future Radar - Fri. 1 p.m. (WBRC)

Cold and Dry Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking dry and chilly. We’ll likely start Saturday morning off in the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday is looking dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to remain well below average with highs in the lower 50s. I think parts of north Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 40s. It’ll likely remain a little breezy Saturday afternoon. Freezing temperatures will likely return Sunday morning. You’ll want to cover up and protect your plants over the weekend. You will also want to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We’ll likely start Sunday morning off in the upper 20s. We are forecasting highs in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Freezing temperatures will likely return Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

First Day of Spring: We’ll start Monday out with freezing temperatures. The first day of spring will end up chilly with highs only climbing into the mid 50s. We’ll stay dry with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky Monday afternoon.

Next Week: The forecast for early next week remains a big question mark. We continue to watch a low that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and impact parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas next Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest models keep the low farther south and east of us, which would keep us fairly dry next Tuesday. If this trend continues, we may start next week dry. We have lowered our rain chance to 20%, but if the low ends up farther north and west, we may have to increase our rain chance for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Once this system moves out, we will likely see temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for significant rainfall may not occur until next Friday, the 24th of March.

Have a safe and great Thursday -

